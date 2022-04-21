Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Myers Industries worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $41,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 90,636.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,911 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1,072.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 439,062 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $2,172,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:MYE opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $821.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

