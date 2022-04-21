Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.80

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 4095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

MYOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $922.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,461,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after buying an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 60,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.