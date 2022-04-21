MyWish Market Capitalization Hits $736,747.54 (WISH)

MyWish (WISH) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $736,747.54 and approximately $1,742.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

