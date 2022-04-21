Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,402 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 677,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 9.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.18. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 1,913.44%.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.