National Bank Financial Comments on Taseko Mines Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGB. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.27.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

