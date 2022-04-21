National Bank Financial Increases Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to C$99.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.59.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 53,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

