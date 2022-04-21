nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.81. 17,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,754. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.00. nCino has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.42.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,765.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of nCino by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,325,000 after purchasing an additional 155,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $9,838,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

