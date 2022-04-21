Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.
Shares of INMD stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. InMode has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.92.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.
InMode Company Profile (Get Rating)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
