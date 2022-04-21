Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. InMode has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in InMode by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in InMode by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after buying an additional 1,529,681 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,834 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $116,734,000 after acquiring an additional 814,527 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

