NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Lowered to $18.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEO. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.64.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 0.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

