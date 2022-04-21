NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,193 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $258,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,094 shares of company stock valued at $765,208. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN opened at $15.31 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

