Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.47.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.62. Netflix has a 12 month low of $212.51 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

