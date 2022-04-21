Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $590.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $226.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.62. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $212.51 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

