Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $590.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $396.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $226.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 12 month low of $212.51 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $510,468,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

