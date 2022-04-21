Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $405.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $640.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $396.47.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $226.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 52-week low of $212.51 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.