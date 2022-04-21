Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $325.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $590.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.47.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $226.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 12 month low of $212.51 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 88.5% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,582.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.