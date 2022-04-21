Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.05 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.Netflix also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.00. 631,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538,910. Netflix has a 12-month low of $212.51 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

