Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

NBO opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

