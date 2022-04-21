Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.17

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 6015813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

