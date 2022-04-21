New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.17. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 500 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16.
About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)
