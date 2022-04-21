NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.49

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 12584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a market cap of C$46.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 17.62, a current ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

