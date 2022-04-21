NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32, Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 156.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

