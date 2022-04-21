NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.92. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $63.59 and a one year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 156.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $63,348,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,674 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,864,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.