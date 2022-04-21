Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.60. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCBS shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,051,000 after acquiring an additional 110,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

