Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.39%.

Shares of NCBS opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.42.

NCBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

