Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NIU. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ NIU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,468. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

