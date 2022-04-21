Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lowered by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $267.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.20. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

