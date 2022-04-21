NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.34

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €23.34 ($25.10) and last traded at €23.96 ($25.76), with a volume of 150640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €23.58 ($25.35).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.38 ($43.41).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €28.07 and its 200-day moving average is €32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.44 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

