North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,746,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CENT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,603. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $61.25.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Central Garden & Pet Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.