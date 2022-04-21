North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 198 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $235.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.25.

Biogen stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.40. The company had a trading volume of 931,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

