North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 273 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 255.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,758,000 after buying an additional 172,585 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after buying an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after purchasing an additional 253,147 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after buying an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120,247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.20. 729,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,099. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $227.48 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

