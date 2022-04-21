North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,978. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.85 and a 1 year high of $168.04.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

