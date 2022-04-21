North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 5,000 Shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.07% of U.S. Global Investors worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 240,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 83,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 93.17% and a return on equity of 44.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

U.S. Global Investors Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

