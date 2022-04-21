North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.24. 2,103,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,096. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $153.42 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average is $164.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

