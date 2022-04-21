North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $519,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 92.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

KO stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 992,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,856,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

