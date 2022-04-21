North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,424. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MIME. UBS Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

