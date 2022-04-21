North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $117,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 2,815.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 391,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,864. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.