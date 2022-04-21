North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 146.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,694,000 after acquiring an additional 508,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,879 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after acquiring an additional 673,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,248,000 after acquiring an additional 211,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.29. 242,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

