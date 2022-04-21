North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,242,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,780,000 after acquiring an additional 110,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,598,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,564,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after buying an additional 1,922,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after buying an additional 896,940 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. 1,486,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.