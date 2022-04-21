North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 72,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.31. 1,714,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,356. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

