North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 1,427 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.64. 11,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,649. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.15. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.00 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

