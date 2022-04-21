North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 15,476 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 267.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,828,000 after acquiring an additional 295,036 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 58,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,785. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.