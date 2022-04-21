North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 3,875 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,820,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

ILCG stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.20. 2,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.