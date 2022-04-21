North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 427 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

VB traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.56. 578,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,629. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.03.

