North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 725 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,607,000 after buying an additional 551,793 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after buying an additional 246,686 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2,648.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 166,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $7,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $12.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 495,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,193. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3,165.61 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $115.95.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

