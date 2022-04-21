North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 1,350 Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PTLO stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.24. 647,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Portillos Inc has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
