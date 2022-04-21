North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 1,350 Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTLO stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.24. 647,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Portillos Inc has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17.

Portillos ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portillos Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

