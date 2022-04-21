North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 798 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175,055. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

