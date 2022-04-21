North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes $67,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,690,000 after buying an additional 223,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,431,000 after buying an additional 483,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,493,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,770,000 after buying an additional 182,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after buying an additional 326,070 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,206. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

