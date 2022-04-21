Northeast Investment Management Buys Shares of 2,030 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.50.

NYSE:NVO traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.76. The company had a trading volume of 54,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $260.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

