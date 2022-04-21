Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AZEK were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,871,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 127,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens raised AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

In related news, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.