Northeast Investment Management Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,625,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,518,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.79. 1,422,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,240,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

